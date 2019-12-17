



Could Brooke Burke be getting ready to walk down the aisle soon?

Burke, 47, may have only started dating her new man, Scott Rigsby, in August but the Dancing With the Stars alum admitted she “can’t say no” to taking the next big step in their relationship.

“I think the right person makes you want to get married again,” Burke revealed to Us Weekly exclusively before KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in California on December 6. “I would have said ‘hell no’ a year ago. ‘Hard no!'”

The television personality announced her separation from husband David Charvet in April 2018 after 12 years together. Burke and the Melrose Place alum, 47, share daughters Heaven Rain, 12, and Shaya Braven, 11. Burke also shares daughters Neriah, 19, and Sierra, 17, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

Burke admitted that her perspective on dating has shifted since becoming single last year and that she’s shared some of her experience with her new podcast partner, Meghan King Edmonds. The former Bravo star, 35, has weathered her fair share of drama over the last few months amid her separation from estranged husband Jim Edmonds. The athlete, 49, was accused of cheating with one of the couple’s former nannies, although both Jim and the babysitter have firmly denied the allegations.

In preparation for their upcoming podcast, “Intimate Knowledge,” Burke told Us that she and Meghan have connected with each other over their own “big life transformations.”

“I think there’s something really beautiful and honest about this time in a woman’s life,” the former Rock Star host explained while discussing the potential topics of the podcast. “I really believe in marriage, and I loved being married, but I find that more and more people are going through it, and there’s so much to learn from each other.”

During a recent conversation with Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw on their podcast, “How Men Think,” Meghan echoed her future cohost’s thoughts on adjusting to single life.

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star said of navigating her conflicting emotions amid her divorce. “But also being strong, what does that mean? That’s something we need to explore and feel.”