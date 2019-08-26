Brooke-Burke-Is-Dating-Scott-Rigsby-After-David-Charvet-Divorce





Moving on! Brooke Burke is dating real estate agent Scott Rigsby, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting their relationship is “newish.”

The 47-year-old host was spotted with Rigsby, who is in his 40s, at Little Beach House Malibu in California on Saturday, August 24. According to the source, they looked “very into each other” at the social club. The source adds that Burke was “rubbing his back” during the outing.

The Dancing With the Stars alum split from husband David Charvet in April 2018 after 12 years together. Burke and the Melrose Place alum, who tied the knot in August 2011, share daughters Heaven Rain, 12, and Shaya Braven, 11.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and take care of myself and listen to my body and my heart, you know, just kind of going through it,” Burke told Us Weekly after the split news broke. “It’s all new. I’d be lying if I said it’s all fabulous and positive. It’s a big change. There are hard days, you know, and really good days. [I’m] just walking through it and spending a lot of time by myself.”

While Burke shut down any possibility of a reconciliation between her and Charvet earlier this year, she told Us that the pair are “still a family.”

“We have a very beautiful, deep relationship that’s valuable to me, so I hold him in a very high regard,” she explained to Us in April.

Charvet, for his part, told Us in August 2018 that he wasn’t focused on dating yet.

“The kids are doing good. It’s been an interesting year, but a good one,” the French singer told Us at the time. “I’m not focused on dating. I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good.”

Burke was previously married to Garth Fisher, with whom she shares daughters Neriah, 19, and Sierra, 17, from 2001 to 2005.

