David Charvet is in high spirits! The Baywatch alum caught up with Us Weekly exclusively amid his divorce from Brooke Burke.

“We’re all good,” the 46-year-old told Us at LaPalme Magazine and Hiptique’s Indian Summer Soiree in Malibu on Wednesday, August 15. When asked if the pair are in a good place, he responded, “Oh yeah!”

Charvet said he recently returned home from a vacation in St. Bart’s with his daughter, Heaven Rain, 11, and son, Shaya Braven, 10, whom he shares with the former Dancing With the Stars cohost, 46.

“We had an incredible time,” he told Us. “It was so beautiful. Truly beautiful. The island’s back. You know, they got hit with a hurricane months ago, and they’re fully back to working conditions. We had a great time together and it was fun.”

As for how Heaven and Shaya are dealing with their parents’ divorce? “The kids are doing good,” the French singer said. “It’s been an interesting year, but a good one.”

In the months since his split from Burke, Charvet has continued to stay busy. “I’m not focused on dating. I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good,” he told Us. “School’s starting next week, so we’re getting ready for that. I’m not as great with homework, but I’m really good with taking them to school and being there for them.”

The couple separated in January. The former Playboy model filed for divorce from the actor in April, citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. (She also shares daughters Neriah, 18, and Sierra, 16, with her first husband, Garth Fisher.)

“Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married,” Burke wrote in a ModernMom blog post in April. “It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

More recently, the TV personality opened up about coparenting with Charvet. “We’re really good at that,” she told Us in May. “David is an amazing dad. … We take the high road for our kids.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

