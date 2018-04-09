Brooke Burke isn’t holding back following her split from husband David Charvet. The former Dancing With the Stars cohost shared an honest blog post about the end of their marriage after she filed for divorce on Friday, April 6.

“I have always used ModernMom as a place to have honest, real conversations with other women. I have struggled with trying to find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through but I do want to share my personal thoughts,” she wrote on her blog. “You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so.”

She added: “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Burke, 46, and Charvet, 45, began dating in 2006 and exchanged vows in August 2011. They are parents of Heaven Rain, 11, and Shaya Braven, 10. (Burke also has two daughters with her first husband, Garth Fisher.)

Burke noted that there was nothing “sensational” or “scandalous” that caused her breakup with Charvet, and that they are just trying to find “new ways to remain a loving family” together.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love,” she continued on her blog. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support in the last days.”

