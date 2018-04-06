It’s over for Brooke Burke and David Charvet. Burke, 46, filed for divorce in L.A. County on Friday, April 6, Us Weekly can confirm. TMZ was the first to break the news.

Burke and Charvet, 45, began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in St. Bart’s in August 2011. They share two children, Heaven Rain, 11, and Shaya Braven, 10. Burke also has two daughters she shares with first husband Garth Fisher.

In March, Burke, Charvet and their kids attended an Operation Smile event in Park City, Utah. However, she was not wearing her wedding ring.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has always been open about her relationship with Charvet, telling Us in 2016 that they try to have a weekly date night.

“It’s sort of wishful thinking. Sometimes just having the intention is enough and it might be a double date, it might be a romantic dinner at home when the kids are sleeping. It’s hard, and we’re both so busy in our lives, and our morning starts so early with just life, and kids and school, but I think that it’s really important,” she told Us at the time. “I think that marriage needs to be equally as important as children and raising a family, and that it’s easy to get into that comfort zone, so I need to make sure my husband is as important as my kids.”

In 2017, she also opened up about her first divorce. “I regret having a marriage that didn’t work, because divorce is ‘forever’ for children. I regret that my two oldest daughters have to grow up knowing that sometimes a family falls apart,” she told New You at the time. “That’s my heartbreaking life lesson. But I’m happy that they can see love now.”

