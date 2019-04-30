The best of friends. Brooke Burke and David Charvet split in April 2018, after nearly seven years of marriage, but the pair are still super close.

“I’ll probably spend part of Mother’s Day with my ex David because he’s the father of my youngest two,” Burke, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles benefit dinner in Malibu, California, on Monday, April 29. “We have a beautiful relationship right now, which is really valuable.”

The Melissa & Joey alum gushed that she is “so lucky” to have “such a deep relationship and long history of love” with the Baywatch alum, 46. She added, “We’re still a family.”

As for if the dancer and the model plan to get back together? “No,” Burke explained. “But we have a very beautiful, deep relationship that’s valuable to me, so I hold him in a very high regard. The fact that I’m going to spend Mother’s Day this year [with him] … well, I hope says a lot.”

Us confirmed in early April 2018 that Burke filed for divorce from Charvet. The pair — who share daughters Heaven, 12, and Shaya, 11 — had been dating since 2006 and tied the knot in St. Bart’s in August 2011. The former Dancing With the Stars cohost has two other children — Sierra, 17, and Neriah, 19 — with ex-husband Garth Fisher, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2005.

One month later, the former Playboy model told Us that she was “trying to stay positive” in the wake of the split. “It’s all new,” she explained. “I’d be lying if I said it’s all fabulous and positive. It’s a big change. There are hard days, you know, and really good days. [I’m] just walking through it and spending a lot of time by myself.”

That August, the France native revealed that he is not ready to get back out into the dating world. He told Us, “I’m kind of focusing a lot on work and my children and making sure that everybody’s good.”

