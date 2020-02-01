Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Spotted Together Amid Split Rumors

Working on their issues? Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, stepped out together on Saturday, February 1, amid rumors that the couple have called it quits.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, and Laich, 36, were photographed getting breakfast at Joan’s on Third cafe in Los Angeles. The pair looked casual with Hough wearing a cropped nude sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and sneakers and the hockey player sporting shorts and a Nike shirt.

Days before their breakfast outing, Hough posted a cryptic quote from personality psychologist Heidi Priebe on Tuesday, January 28, about growing apart from the ones you love.

“To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be,” the quote read. “The people they’re too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don’t recognize inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into. We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the duo “were having problems” in their marriage in December 2019.

A second source told Us, “They definitely have been going through a rough patch. They have both been in different places for work so they haven’t been able to spend as much time together this past few months.”

Laich hinted at their marital issues in an Instagram post in December 2019 when he wrote that his 2020 goal was “working on becoming a better man, a better version of me.”

In the following days, Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions. The Grease: Live star went ringless while cohosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly on December 31. Her ring was also missing in Instagram videos she posted on December 24 and January 3.

However, the couple — who wed in July 2017 — were spotted hugging outside the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles on January 9.

Gavin DeGraw, who is a close pal of Laich’s and cohost of the podcast “How Men Think With Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw,” told Us on January 24 that the duo’s marriage seems “healthy and fine” and that Laich is “doing absolutely great.”