Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky: A Timeline of Their Romance

The perfect match! Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first fueled romance rumors in December 2019 and have continued to celebrate their love for one another since.

Romance rumors began after the pair were seen spending New Year’s Eve 2020 together in Las Vegas. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Polansky attended Gaga’s Super Bowl performance two months later.

The Grammy winner (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) and the Parker Group CEO celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together that same month. While a source told Us that they were “having fun,” it wasn’t long until things got serious.

In April 2020, the “Stupid Love” singer confirmed that she loved Polansky during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

The duo spent a lot of time together in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The songwriter cuddled up to her boyfriend in an Instagram post that she captioned, “Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves.”

The pop star and her boyfriend continued to find happiness together, with a source telling Us in June 2020 that Gaga “loves to be wined and dined and taken care of, and Michael certainly does that for her.”

“He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together. Michael is very wealthy and likes to treat her to nice things and experiences,” the insider added.

After Polansky was seen supporting the star during her performance at Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration, a source exclusively shared with Us that he “brings real stability to her life.”

The entrepreneur continued to show his love for Gaga on her birthday in March 2021 when he sent flowers to her on the set of House of Gucci in Rome. “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” the musician captioned an Instagram photo of the gift. “I love you honey 💕.”

Relive the couple’s romance by scrolling through the photos below!