No bad romance here! Lady Gaga celebrated Valentine’s Day with her new beau, Michael Polansky.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!” the “Born This Way” singer, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of herself cozying up to Polansky on Friday, February 14. “’Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?’😂#valentines. happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!”

Earlier this month, Gaga posted another picture with the Parker Group CEO where the duo appeared to be enjoying a day out on a boat. Polansky had his arms wrapped tight around the bikini-clad Grammy winner as she sat in his lap.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga, who headlined the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert in the city, wrote alongside the photo. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Days earlier, Gaga and the Harvard grad were spotted kissing on a hotel balcony in Miami on February 1.

Although the couple have been packing on the PDA recently, a source told Us Weekly that they are keeping their relationship light.

“They are not serious,” the insider said. “She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

The duo were first spotted together in Las Vegas celebrating New Year’s Eve in December 2019, two months after Gaga split from audio engineer Dan Horton.

A source told Us at the time that the “Bad Romance” songstress ended their three-month romance because she thought “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Prior to her relationship with Polansky, Gaga was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016, and to talent agent Christian Carino from summer 2017 to February 2019.

A source told Us in December 2019 that Gaga has been in contact with Carino “as friends.” However, a second insider added that the “Stupid Love” songstress “has a habit of going back to her exes.”