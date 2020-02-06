Just a fling? Lady Gaga is “not serious” about her new relationship with Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky, despite their recent PDA.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 33, shared a pic of herself sitting in the Harvard grad’s lap while enjoying a day on the water in Miami on Monday, February 3. Polansky gave the bikini-clad singer a loving glance as she wrapped her arms tightly around him, but their cozy Instagram moment doesn’t mean that the “Stupid Love” performer is all-in.

“They are not serious,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

The “Shallow” songstress was first spotted cozying up to Polansky in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, two months after calling it quits with audio engineer Dan Horton. A source revealed to Us after their October 2019 split that the 11-time Grammy winner thought “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016, and to talent agent Christian Carino from summer 2017 to February 2019. Us confirmed their split after Gaga attended the 2019 Grammy Awards solo — and without her engagement ring.

The New York native briefly addressed her split during a June 2019 concert in Las Vegas. As she prepared to perform “Someone to Watch Over Me,” she admitted, “The last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger. So it’ll be different this time.”

An insider told Us exclusively shortly after the “Born This Way” singer’s split from Carino, 51, that their relationship had been “a bit toxic” and she felt “hounded” by him during the breakup. However, things between the exes seem to have smoothed over toward the end of 2019.

The A Star Is Born actress has been talking to her ex-fiancé again “as friends,” but a source assures Us that “there is nothing going on there.” A separate source, however, hints that Gaga “has a habit of going back to her exes.”