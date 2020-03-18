Surrounded by love. Lady Gaga spent some quality time with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining!” the “Stupid Love” singer, 33, captioned a new selfie with the Parker Group CEO, 36, via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18. “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves.”

Gaga also shared a reminder with her Little Monsters about the outbreak of the disease, which has now affected 144 countries, with more than 200,000 people infected and at least 8,200 dead.

“Keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind,” she wrote. “Try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

The A Star Is Born actress was first spotted with Polansky in December 2019 while attending a New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas. A fellow partygoer tweeted a video of the couple making out at the NoMad Restaurant after the clock struck midnight.

Gaga and the Harvard University graduate managed to keep their romance under wraps throughout January, but they went public the next month over Super Bowl weekend. The pop star made their relationship Instagram official on February 3 by sharing a photo of herself sitting on Polansky’s lap while aboard a yacht.

The entrepreneur has since had a regular presence on Gaga’s Instagram feed. She called him “babe” on Valentine’s Day and uploaded a snap of them getting cozy on an airplane earlier this month.

“She’s having fun and likes the attention,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February.

The 11-time Grammy winner has spoken candidly through the years about how she has been unlucky in love. After having failed relationships with former Haus of Gaga creative director Matt “Dada” Williams and SiriusXM host Lüc Carl at the beginning of her career, she started dating Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney in 2011. They got engaged in 2015 but split the following year. Gaga was then engaged to talent agent Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019 before having a three-month fling with audio engineer Dan Horton.

