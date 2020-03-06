Music is always on Lady Gaga’s mind — even when she is spending quality time with her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

“I’ve got a STUPID love,” the pop star, 33, captioned a selfie with the Parker Group CEO, 36, via Instagram on Thursday, March 5, referencing the lyrics to her new single, “Stupid Love,” from her upcoming album, Chromatica.

In the photo, Gaga leans back on Polansky as he nuzzles his chin on her shoulder in what appears to be an airplane cabin.

“Adore u both so much,” Ariana Grande commented on the post.

Gaga and Polansky were first spotted together in December 2019 while attending a New Year’s Eve event at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas. A fellow partygoer tweeted a video of the couple kissing for nearly 20 seconds after the clock struck midnight and “Auld Lang Syne” played.

Us Weekly exclusively identified the A Star Is Born actress’ new man as Polansky in February after they arrived in Miami for Super Bowl weekend. The next day, she made their romance Instagram official by sharing a picture of herself sitting on the Harvard University graduate’s lap on a yacht. She also uploaded a selfie with Polansky on Valentine’s Day, calling him “babe.”

A source told Us exclusively in February that Gaga is “having fun and likes the attention” she receives from her new beau, although their relationship is “not serious” yet.

The “Bad Romance” singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016 and talent agent Christian Carino from the summer of 2017 to February 2019. She later dated her audio engineer, Dan Horton, from July to October 2019.

Gaga opened up in her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, about how she has been unlucky in love through the years.

“I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million, I lose Lüc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor,” she said at the time. “It’s like a turnover.”