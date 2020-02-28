Sticking to the plan. Lady Gaga released her new single, “Stupid Love,” and its colorful, futuristic music video on Friday, February 28, more than one month after the song leaked online.

The electronic dance track serves as the lead single from the pop star’s highly anticipated sixth studio album. It is her first pop song since 2017’s “The Cure,” although she also sang on the 2018 A Star Is Born soundtrack with her costar Bradley Cooper.

Snippets of “Stupid Love” began leaking on January 18, and the full version emerged three days later. Gaga, 33, addressed the leak on January 22, hilariously tweeting stock photos of a woman in a ski mask listening to an old iPod. She captioned the post, “Can y’all stop.”

The Grammy winner is no stranger to leaks. Her “Paparazzi” music video popped up online ahead of its official premiere in 2009, prompting her to tweet, “Stop leaking my motherf–king videos.” Two years later, a teenager in Germany was sentenced to 18 months of detention for posting numerous unfinished Gaga demos on the internet. And more recently, in 2013, an early version of her Artpop song “Aura” surfaced online under the working title “Burqa.”

Although Gaga typically has a packed promotional schedule whenever she releases new music, it seems unlikely that she will hit the road anytime soon in support of her upcoming album. She has spent much of the past 13 months performing her Enigma show in Las Vegas, and hinted on stage in 2019 that the residency will be extended through 2021 or possibly even 2022.

That said, the “Born This Way” singer is enjoying her time in Sin City.

“I’ve always hated the stigma around Las Vegas — that it’s where you go when you’re on the last leg of your career,” she told Vogue in 2018. “Being a Las Vegas girl is an absolute dream for me. It’s really what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Gaga has yet to announce the title and release date for her next album, which her Little Monsters have dubbed “#LG6” on social media in the meantime.