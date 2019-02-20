Can’t have it all? Lady Gaga once admitted that her personal relationships suffer when her career soars.

The 32-year-old singer, whose split from fiancé Christian Carino made headlines on Tuesday, February 19, previously confessed that she has a hard time balancing success and romance.

“It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million, I lose Luc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor [Kinney],” Gaga disclosed in her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. “It’s like a turnover.”

The pop star dated creative director Williams from 2008 to 2010 and she briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend Carl later in 2010. Gaga then moved on with Kinney in 2011. The duo got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015, only to split in July 2016.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that the A Star Is Born actress and Carino, 49, secretly got engaged nearly nine months after they started dating and Gaga confirmed the news in October 2018.

The “Bad Romance” singer and the talent agent sparked split rumors on February 10 after she attended the Grammys alone and didn’t wear her bright pink engagement ring. Carino previously supported Gaga at the 2019 Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, so his absence at the Grammys sent fans into a frenzy.

Gaga continued to fuel breakup rumors on Thursday, February 14, after revealing a new Star Is Born-inspired tattoo on her back and not posting about Carino. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the photo. “A tattoo toast to ‘la vie en rose’ by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose.”

Carino has yet to address the breakup, although he previously took to social media to cheer on Gaga throughout her Las Vegas residency and awards show triumphs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!