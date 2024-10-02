Lady Gaga has found true love with fiancé Michael Polansky.

The duo first met at a party in December 2019 and later went public with their romance in February 2020 after Gaga posted a photo of the pair cozying up on a boat together via Instagram.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she wrote at the time.

After more than four years of dating, Polansky popped the question to the Joker: Folie à Deux actress (real name Stefani Germanotta) in April 2024. Gaga confirmed their engagement in July of that year at the Paris Olympics when she introduced Polansky to the Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, as “my fiancé, Michael,” who shook Attal’s hand.

During an October 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga gave fans a glimpse into what her and Polansky’s nuptials could look like when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she plans to have a big Italian wedding.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re not exactly sure yet,” Gaga said. “We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and [then] ordering Chinese food. But also, knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns.”

Keep reading for five things to know about Lady Gaga’s fiancé, Michael Polansky:

Michael Polansky Is a Businessman

Polansky works for The Parker Group as their chief executive officer. The company manages the “business, investment, political and charitable interests of Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sean Parker,” who famously cofounded Napster and was the first president of Facebook.

Polansky has worked for the organization since 2008.

He’s a Philanthropist

In 2015, Polansky cofounded and helped launch the Parker Foundation, which “seeks transformative answers to the biggest problems” across key focus areas like life science, public health and civic engagement. He currently serves as the organization’s executive director.

He also co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, whose mission is to “accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases.”

He Went to Harvard

Polansky is a Harvard University graduate with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science. He graduated in 2006, and attended the prestigious university at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg.

Lady Gaga’s Mom Met Him Before She Did

Gaga shared a sweet story about how her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, met Polansky before she did and predicted that he would be her future husband.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ Gaga told Vogue for their October 2024 cover story. “I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!'”

She added, “I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?'”

The pair eventually met at Parker’s 40th birthday party in December 2019, and Gaga told the outlet that she was hoping their paths would cross at the event.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours,” the 13-time Grammy Award winner said. “We had the most amazing conversation.”

He Proposed to Lady Gaga After Rock Climbing

During an October 2024 appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga told the story of how Polansky proposed to her after a particularly adventurous day.

“We went on a trip together and we went rock climbing. We’d been rock climbing before, which was super fun,” Gaga explained to Kimmel. “He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, and we looked around, and we took some photos.”

She added, “We went back down and we were just walking back to the room. It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’”