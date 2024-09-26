Lady Gaga hit the red carpet in London alongside her fiancé Michael Polansky on Wednesday, September 25, to promote new movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

The “Die With a Smile” singer wore a vibrant, floor-length red gown custom-made by Celine by Hedi Slimane to the premiere in London’s Leicester Square.

Gaga’s makeup channeled her Joker: Folie à Deux character, Harley Quinn, whose style mimics that of a comedic harlequin performer. She wore bright turquoise eyeshadow with sequins and a sparkling teardrop spilling from one eye and also matched her lip color to her gown.

The Academy Award winner wore her hair in a dark red bob with short bangs for the occasion, where she packed on the PDA with fiancé Polansky, to whom she got engaged in April following a day of rock climbing.

Related: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Friendship Through the Years: Photos Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s special friendship spanned many years. After a chance meeting at a New York City gala in 2011, the pair had their first musical collaboration singing “The Lady Is a Tramp” on Bennett’s Duets II album. Bennett and Gaga went on to release their first joint album Cheek to Cheek in […]

Gaga stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to 2019’s Joker, which was directed by Todd Phillips. Phoenix plays the titular role opposite Gaga’s Harley Quinn in Folie à Deux, a term for when two people start experiencing the same delusions or psychosis.

On Tuesday, September 24, Gaga announced her new album, Harlequin, a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux featuring songs inspired by her character, Harleen “Lee” Quinzel.

At the film’s London premiere, the multi-hyphenate revealed she’d had difficulty letting go of her character since making the movie.

“I don’t really know if I did because I’ve made a whole record about her,” Gaga told Sky News on the red carpet.

“I think the whole experience inspired me through and through,” she explained.

Gaga continued, “It was so amazing to get to know this character through music, through the script, through dance, through all this tremendous collaboration.”

The A Star Is Born performer also revealed that she worked collaboratively with costar Phoenix throughout the making of Joker: Folie à Deux.

“We asked each other for tips all the time,” Gaga said of Phoenix, who won his first Oscar for portraying the titular character in 2019’s Joker.

Gaga revealed that she was in constant communication with the actor throughout the movie, sharing with Sky News, “I loved working with Joaquin.”

Related: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Have Jail Cell Makeout in New 'Joker 2' Clip Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will make his big screen return alongside Lady Gaga. Not long after Joker director Todd Phillips confirmed he would be writing and directing a sequel, Gaga confirmed her casting by sharing a video of her and Phoenix’s silhouettes dancing via Instagram. “Joker: Folie à Deux,” she captioned the August 2022 post. “10.04.24.” […]

“There was never a dull day at the office,” Gaga said. “It was always super interesting, it was fun.”

Even when the comic book sequel required the actors to film darker moments, Gaga and Phoenix managed to find levity during the process.

“As dark as the world of Joker is, we laughed a lot on set and we were always being as organic as possible,” the singer said.