Lady Gaga wants the world to know just how happy she is after finding love with fiancé Michael Polansky.

The “Die With a Smile” singer revealed to Vogue magazine in an interview published on Thursday, September 5, how her life has changed since meeting Polansky. The profile notes that the couple got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing. (Gaga confirmed their engagement in July.)

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” Gaga, 38, told the outlet.

Gaga revealed to Vogue that her mother Cynthia Germanotta, who runs the singer’s Born This Way Foundation, met the entrepreneur before she did while attending a philanthropic event.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” the singer said. “I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?”

Gaga and Polansky eventually met up at Napster cofounder Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles in December 2019.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours,” Gaga said. “We had the most amazing conversation.”

“I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect,” Polansky told Vogue. “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness—she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

The couple quickly got together and ended up quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 at Gaga’s Malibu house.

“We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy … that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way — taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together,” Polansky said.

Gaga added, “I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind.”

The Joker: Folie à Deux said if there’s one thing she wants her fans to know about her relationship it’s this: “I’m just, like, so happy.”

Fans can also thank Polansky for encouraging her to release a new pop album — her first since 2020’s Chromatica.

“Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean into the joy of it,” Polansky said. “On the Chromatica tour [in 2022], I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”