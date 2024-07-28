Lady Gaga appeared to confirm she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky while attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Footage shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 28, showed Gaga, 38, speaking to Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal, Gaga introduced Polansky to the French politician as “my fiancé, Michael,” who shook Attal’s hand.

While Polansky’s face isn’t shown in the footage, photos snapped from the Olympic Games show the businessman wearing the same black baseball cap with white lettering. Gaga was clad in a Team USA jacket and black sunglasses with her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a simple ponytail.

Us Weekly has reached out to Gaga's reps for comment.

Days before, Gaga had performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26, where she sang the song “Mon Truc en Plume” entirely in French along the banks of the River Seine.

Gaga sparked engagement rumors in April when she was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a giant diamond on her left ring finger. She and Polansky were first linked in December 2019 and subsequently quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” the “Bad Romance” singer captioned a selfie of the pair via Instagram in March 2020. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving.”

In a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga reiterated that her “dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” However, in early 2023 rumors began to circulate that the couple were experiencing problems in their relationship.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the duo had worked through “some issues” but had come out the other side stronger. “They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the insider said.

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and then to Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. After experiencing two failed engagements back-to-back Gaga decided to “take it slow” with Polansky, according to another source.

“[He] brings real stability to her life,” the insider said of Polansky in January 2021, adding that the couple were “beyond smitten with each other” and that Gaga’s “fame” was of no interest to Polansky. “When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other,” the source told Us.