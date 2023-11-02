Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are back on track after facing “some issues” in their relationship, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the insider adds.

Gaga, 37, and Polansky, 45, have largely kept their romance out of the public eye since they were first spotted getting cozy at a New Year’s Eve party in December 2019. Earlier this year, however, fans began to wonder whether the twosome had called it quits as they had not been seen together in public since March 2022.

In August, Gaga and Polansky squashed split rumors when they were spotted out to dinner in Studio City, California. Two months later, the pair proved to be going strong after a series of date nights in Las Vegas and New York City.

Gaga has experienced highs and lows in her love life over the years, ending two engagements before connecting with Polansky. Her splits from ex-fiancés Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino inspired her to “take it slow” with Polansky, a source previously told Us.

“[He] brings real stability to her life,” the insider noted in January 2021, adding that Gaga and Polansky were “beyond smitten with each other.”

At the time, the insider asserted that Polansky was not interested in Gaga for “the fame,” telling Us, “When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other.”

As her relationship with the entrepreneur has continued to bloom, Gaga remained relatively tight-lipped about her romance. She made a rare comment about Polansky during a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, gushing, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

While she’s kept her current relationship somewhat out of the spotlight, Gaga has spoken candidly about her hopes for her own future. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” she said in her May 2020 InStyle cover story. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

Along with starting a family, Gaga said at the time that she was focused on making “more music” and potentially walking down the aisle. “More movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation,” she continued. “I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes.”

