Lady Gaga certainly knows how to turn heads when it comes to her style, and her most recent looks were no exception.

As she made her way into the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday, October 21, Gaga, 37, showed off her rock ‘n’ roll style with a black leather jacket featuring crystal fringe detailing from Celine’s Fall 2023 collection. The “Bad Romance” singer paired the outerwear with black skinny jeans, black sunglasses and a black purse — also designed by Celine. She finished the look off with a pair of sky-high black lace-up platform ankle boots.

For glam, Gaga wore her blonde hair in a slicked-back bun and maintained her rocker aesthetic with a swipe of dark lipstick, black nail polish and a large stack of cartilage hoop earrings.

Gaga was joined by her boyfriend and tech entrepreneur, Michael Polansky, whom she’s been dating since 2020.

Her outing followed a surprise appearance on SNL where she sported the same crystal fringe jacket. Other guest stars that evening included Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny.

Two days prior, on Thursday, October 19, Gaga was seen performing onstage at Manhattan night club Racket NYC with none other than The Rolling Stones. There, she also nailed the ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll style in a show-stopping asymmetrical black and red sequin jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with long layered necklaces and a black neck scarf.

Gaga chose the occasion to debut a new rocker-inspired shaggy haircut, not only reminiscent of the 1970s, but also of Jenny Humphrey circa season two of Gossip Girl.

Gaga’s surprise performance with The Rolling Stones on Thursday marked the release of the band’s new album Hackney Diamonds. It has been 18 years since they have produced new music (their last album, A Bigger Bang, came out in 2005) and it is their first time releasing an album without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at 80 years old.

The album includes 12 new songs, one of which, Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, features Gaga and music legend Stevie Wonder. Other famous guest features include Paul McCartney on the song Bite My Head Off and Elton John on Live By The Sword.