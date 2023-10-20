Lady Gaga is never one to shy away from sparkly styles.

Gaga, 37, stole the show in a sequin catsuit while performing with the Rolling Stones at a New York City club on Thursday, October 19. For the surprise concert, which celebrated the band’s first new album in 18 years, Gaga donned a sparkly asymmetrical outfit featuring one black side and one red patterned half. The black side included a plunging neckline, a long sleeve and a flared leg, while the red half was finished with a thin strap.

She accessorized with a sheer glittery scarf, an oversized leather jacket, a long gold necklace, multiple rings, black heels and chunky sunglasses. For glam, Gaga donned dark nails, pink lips, back eyeliner, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows, crimson eyeshadow and rosy cheeks. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle and worn down with her fringe perfectly blown out.

Gaga previously showed off her shaggy bangs while leaving Electric Lady Studios on Wednesday, October 18. For the outing, she looked fabulous in a pink and orange sequin blazer, a ruffled white blouse and black shorts. She completed her getup with knee-high leather boots, a black purse and ombré sunglasses.

The singer experimented with clip-in bangs in August. At the time, the faux fringe was cut to the middle of her forehead. She paired the micro bangs with a glamorous updo featuring a curled bun and twisted ends. Gaga topped off the look with bright red lips, smokey eyeshadow and long lashes.

Gaga is known to switch up her style often. Although she primarily rocks platinum blonde strands, she’s experimented with vibrant colors including black, yellow, blue, teal, red and more. At the 2019 Golden Globes, she dyed her hair periwinkle to match her stunning Valentino gown.

“It all started when we saw the dress on her,” makeup artist Sarah Tanno told Allure at the time. “She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup; she wanted to feel like Lady Gaga.”

Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras explained that he first used Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener to lift Gaga’s hair to an even brighter blonde. Next, he applied the Joico Color Intensity in Sky and Rose to create a soft blue shade. He added that deciding where to place the color was the hardest part of the process. Gaga was left with a tie-dye effect in her hair of blonde and blue highlights. She finished the look with a timeless updo.