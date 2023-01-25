They woke up like this! Through the years, fan-favorite stars have provided Us with major glam inspiration with perfect contours, glossy pouts, smokey eyes and vibrant highlights. Occasionally, however, Hollywood’s biggest names will ditch a full-faced beat for a no-makeup glow.

Anne Hathaway stirred her social media followers into a frenzy in January 2023 when she shared a fresh-faced selfie via Instagram. In the shot, the Princess Diaries star looked flawless as the close-up photo highlighted her rosy cheeks, scattered freckles and dark brown eyes.

“She doesn’t age. Like AT ALL,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second social media user joked: “WHAT IS THIS DARK MAGIC?” A third commented: “Why do you look so young?”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier in January, Kim Kardashian showed off her natural beauty while enjoying a sauna session with a friend. In the Instagram selfie, the TV personality puckered up for the camera, proudly showing off her gorgeous clear skin.

“It’s not always rainbows and butterflies … sometimes it’s rainbows and saunas,” the Selfish author captioned the post.

Paulina Porizkova never shies away from a makeup-free moment. The supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her sunny vacation in January, sharing a beach-side selfie via Instagram.

In the photo, Porizkova is seen smiling as her wavy blonde tresses framed her face. “Sea, sun, seaweed and wind. And it’s all glorious,” she wrote alongside the snap.

The Czech Republic native consistently encouragers her social media community to embrace an au naturel life. Porizkova kicked off 2023 by ditching glam and her clothes. She posed topless with black underwear, explaining in the caption that she has “nothing to hide.”

“The New Year is yawning wide open,” Porizkova wrote. “I’m greeting it bare because I have nothing to hide. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud.”

She echoes similar sentiments in her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, which hit stands in November 2022. “This collection of essays contains things I want to share, things I have thought about, things that hold me back and things that propel me forward,” she said of the project in October 2022.

Keep scrolling to see the most beautiful celebrity makeup-free moments of 2023: