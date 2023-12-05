Tyra Banks is 50 and feeling good.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday, December 4, to celebrate her milestone birthday, sharing makeup-free snaps of herself posing next to a three-tier ice cream cake from her desserts business, Smize and Dream Ice Cream. In the photos, Banks looked radiant, showing off her fresh-faced glow in a fuzzy gray robe.

“50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years,” Banks began in the caption of the social media post. “I remember like yesterday my mom’s 50th birthday party and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine.”

Banks went on to reflect about growing older, sharing that fear of aging is “understandable.”

“Things just aren’t the same anymore,” she continued. “Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still … I think we have to look at aging and these big milestones years like, ‘I GET to be that age.’ A Blessing.”

Banks continued, “If you’re younger than me, I HOPE you get to reach my age and BEYOND. Because it feels so damn good.” The former runway star also shared words of advice with her fans, writing, “You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that fish up.”

Speaking about her own experience, Banks shared, “Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!”

Banks opened up further about her new interests, sharing that she works hard — “7 days a week” — on her ice cream venture, which she unveiled in 2021. “Because it’s not just about ice cream. It’s about inspiring people to make their dreams come true,” she added.

She also revealed that she’s working on a graphic novel “that’s all about age and dreams and yep, lotsa yummy ice cream,” coinciding with Smize and Dream Ice Cream.

Banks concluded her post by urging her followers to figure out their own dreams, writing, “Yeah, it’s my birthday but I am curious about YOU. What’s YOUR DREAM? Don’t sleep on it.”

In addition to expanding her business portfolio, Banks’ spends her free time as a doting mom to son York, whom she welcomed in January 2016. “I’m trying to teach him [positive] messages because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home,” Banks exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020. “I’m already saying things to him.”