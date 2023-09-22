Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fall fashion is all about comfort. After all, they don’t call it sweater weather or shacket season for nothing. When the summer gives way to fall each September, it’s time to layer up your outfits with autumn essentials like fuzzy socks, cozy slippers and — and of course — luxe robes.
Simply put, you can’t go wrong with rocking a robe once fall rolls around. It’s the ideal item to toss on when you’re lounging around the house. And just like that, there’s one on Amazon which has Us eager to smash that “Add to Cart” button. Interested? It’s your lucky day because it’s officially 30% off. Read on for the scoop!
Amazon Aware Women's Relaxed Fit Velour Long Robe
Pros
- Size-inclusive
- Ultra-soft
- Made with Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) Blended certified materials
- Machine-washable
- On sale!
Cons
- Some shoppers report issues with belt loops
- May have to size down
Get the Amazon Aware Women’s Relaxed Fit Velour Long Robe (originally $38) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
This plush robe is machine-washable and available in four different colors, including fall-fave shades like grey and brown. With just one touch, this robe effortlessly passes the cozy test because the soft, fuzzy texture doesn’t stop on the outside. The inside of the robe is lined with an equally furry fabric to boot. Plus, it comes with a tie, so you can keep it snug and secure. This robe is size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from x-small to 7x. We love to see it!
Since fall is known as a transitional season, this robe is a solid investment because it’s heavy enough to keep you warm — but thin enough that you won’t overheat. In fact, one shopper gushed about how soft and cuddly the robe is. “The fabric is a fairly heavyweight double-faced velour, drapey and with that lovely play of light and shadow that velvet and velour are known for, with a fleece feel to the inside. It’s not super-thick, though, which means it’s a good all-season robe instead of being too warm for summer.” There’s nothing better than versatility!
Another reason to love this robe? Shoppers of varying heights discussed just how well the product actually fits. “I’m 6’1″ and this thing fits perfectly. Seems fairly well made, no loose threads anywhere that I could find,” one reviewer acknowledged. “Soft feel and beautiful color. Happy with purchase. I’m 5’2” in the size medium. Feeling dark & lovely, bold & beautiful.”
These robes are the ultimate way to relax and stay cozy this fall. Happy shopping — and vegging out!
See it: Get the Amazon Aware Women’s Relaxed Fit Velour Long Robe (originally $38) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
