Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is your go-to fall shoe? For many of us, the season is kind of an uncertain waiting period, as it’s a bit too cool for our summer shoes but not quite cold enough for our winter boots and socks. We were thinking about finding a new pair of clogs or loafers, perhaps, but then we found something even better.

These Kubua shoes are like the perfect blend of clogs and loafers — and slippers. They can be worn inside, outside, anywhere — and they’re incredibly comfortable. The price is so good right now too, as they’re 25% off!

Get the Kubua Indoor/Outdoor Plush Slippers (originally $48) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The first thing we want to point out is that these shoes are designed to be worn two ways. You can fold the heel down to wear them as clogs/slippers, or you can pull the heel back up for a more secure fit, especially while wearing them out of the house. The outsole is sturdy and non-slip, and the midsole is 1.25 inches, so you can take these shoes onto the sidewalk, into the grass and beyond!

One of the first aspects of this shoe you’ll notice, however, is the quilted, marshmallow-like cotton upper. Perfectly pillowy and puffy! There’s a super stretchy knit collar as well, plus a small pull-loop for an easy on and off. Peek inside to find the soft terry lining. It’s moisture-wicking, so you could totally skip the socks!

Get the Kubua Indoor/Outdoor Plush Slippers (originally $48) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

These hybrid shoes are unisex, and each size is clearly labeled so you don’t have to do any conversions. They come in women’s sizes 6-15 (men’s 5-13). They’re currently available in 10 colors as well! We love the pops, but the classic shades are so nice too!

Another bonus? One reviewer confirmed that these shoes come out great when washed in the machine and left out to air dry. We are so sold. We might even have to grab more than one color! They’re so giftable too. Is it too early for holiday shopping?

Get the Kubua Indoor/Outdoor Plush Slippers (originally $48) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? Shop more from Kubua here and explore more shoes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Office-Friendly Pieces That Feel Like Loungewear Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of us have settled back into office life, whether on a full-time or hybrid schedule. We love seeing our favorite coworkers IRL and swiping any free leftover goodies in the break room, but one major downfall is […]

Related: Take a Chill Pill With Ouai’s Dreamy, Blissful Bath Bombs — Now 50% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. “Take a chill pill.” It’s an iconic phrase, really. But we usually mean it as a figurative suggestion, not an actual command. But what if we really could just grab a chill pill any time we needed to calm […]

Related: 11 Looks We're Loving for the Start of September Getty Images Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And just like that, we’ve entered the first month of fall! Cue “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Even though summer may be unofficially over, it’s still pretty hot outside. So, if you’re in the mood for […]