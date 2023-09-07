Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
“Take a chill pill.” It’s an iconic phrase, really. But we usually mean it as a figurative suggestion, not an actual command. But what if we really could just grab a chill pill any time we needed to calm down? We’re onto something here — and no, there will be no prescriptions required!
We were thrilled when celebrity stylist Jen Atkin unveiled the Chill Pill bath bombs from her highly-rated Ouai line, but we understood that not every shopper was hyped on the price. Now that they’re a whopping 50% off, however, this is our moment. It’s time to get zen!
Get the Ouai Chill Pills (originally $30) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.
This is such a good deal; each bath bomb costs just $2.50. We’ve paid $7 or more for single-use bath bombs before! You can even snap these in half to get 12 uses out of them instead. They’re shaped like literal pills, so halving them is a cinch! Plus, you could totally upcycle the jar when it’s empty, using it to store other calming items, like lavender sprigs, loose tea leaves or even affirmations.
These fizzy bath bombs have a jasmine rose scent that’s light, romantic and calming. You’ll love soaking in it and letting it linger on your skin post-bath. If you love the famous scent of other Ouai products, you’ll love this!
The best bath bombs, however, are more than just scented additions for your bath. They’re skincare! That’s why these Chill Pills are made with jojoba, safflower and hemp seed oils to nourish, hydrate and protect skin. The formula is designed to leave skin soft and glowing. The hot bath will feel amazing in colder weather too!
These bath bombs are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. Even more reason to love them. To use, simply fill up your tub, unwrap a bath bomb and drop it into the water. It will dissolve faster in hotter water! You can then step into the bath and mellow out, letting the worries and aches of the day drift away. Pure bliss!
