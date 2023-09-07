Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Take a chill pill.” It’s an iconic phrase, really. But we usually mean it as a figurative suggestion, not an actual command. But what if we really could just grab a chill pill any time we needed to calm down? We’re onto something here — and no, there will be no prescriptions required!

We were thrilled when celebrity stylist Jen Atkin unveiled the Chill Pill bath bombs from her highly-rated Ouai line, but we understood that not every shopper was hyped on the price. Now that they’re a whopping 50% off, however, this is our moment. It’s time to get zen!

Get the Ouai Chill Pills (originally $30) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is such a good deal; each bath bomb costs just $2.50. We’ve paid $7 or more for single-use bath bombs before! You can even snap these in half to get 12 uses out of them instead. They’re shaped like literal pills, so halving them is a cinch! Plus, you could totally upcycle the jar when it’s empty, using it to store other calming items, like lavender sprigs, loose tea leaves or even affirmations.

These fizzy bath bombs have a jasmine rose scent that’s light, romantic and calming. You’ll love soaking in it and letting it linger on your skin post-bath. If you love the famous scent of other Ouai products, you’ll love this!

Get the Ouai Chill Pills (originally $30) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The best bath bombs, however, are more than just scented additions for your bath. They’re skincare! That’s why these Chill Pills are made with jojoba, safflower and hemp seed oils to nourish, hydrate and protect skin. The formula is designed to leave skin soft and glowing. The hot bath will feel amazing in colder weather too!

These bath bombs are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. Even more reason to love them. To use, simply fill up your tub, unwrap a bath bomb and drop it into the water. It will dissolve faster in hotter water! You can then step into the bath and mellow out, letting the worries and aches of the day drift away. Pure bliss!

Get the Ouai Chill Pills (originally $30) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Ouai here and explore more bath bombs here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Cozy Queen Fall Essentials That Look More Expensive Than They Are Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re officially in pumpkin spice season — better known as fall. We already know our exact coffee order, but as for fashion, finding the perfect piece isn’t such a cinch. We might have an idea of what we […]

Related: Break Your Nail-Biting Habit With This Restorative Polish That Has a Bitter Tast... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our toxic trait? We still bite our nails. Call it a nervous habit or a childhood coping mechanism, but we just can’t quit our compulsive behavior. If you also struggle with this problem, we just found a fix […]

Related: 40% Off! These Patches Could Reduce the Appearance of Wrinkles in 2 Hours Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we hate dealing with skin concerns like pimples and dry patches, for the most part, we know that with proper treatment, we can often make them disappear within a week or so. Wrinkles are a different story. […]