The summer is special to me. Few things feel better than the sun dancing across my skin. The beautiful weather inspires me to get into the great outdoors in flattering clothing items. When it comes to work, I enjoy wearing flowy dresses and comfy sandals I’ll feel comfortable wearing during an outdoor lunch break. The same can be said when it comes to workout gear. I often run and hike outdoors and I recently signed up for ClassPass to test out new workout styles. Since I’ll be feeling the burn this summer, I need warm-weather-friendly workout clothes.

Shopping around for workout gear can come with a hefty cost. I’ve seen everything from sports bras to leggings and workout shirts come with price tags for upwards of $100 apiece. I don’t mind splurging on luxe athleisure pieces now and then, but it’s just not practical for a full collection. Instead, I took a trip to Amazon and scrolled by a bestselling workout shirt that cost less than $20!

Get the Ictive Backless Workout Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 10,000 shoppers left Ictive’s Backless Workout Top perfect star ratings on Amazon. The racerback tank has a sassy keyhole cut-out on the back and a traditional scoop-neck design on the front. Along with a sleeveless silhouette, this shirt is made with a quick-drying fabric. The stretchy and breathable material is one of my favorite features because I am notorious for working up a sweat!

There’s another fun thing I love about this top. It has an expansive shade range. The shirt comes in 17 shades that look like a literal rainbow. Colors like black, wine red and dark gray are ideal for shoppers who want to conceal sweat. Styles like light purple, neon green and neon orange are great for fashionistas who prefer a bold pop of color.

Savvy Amazon shoppers left detailed reviews explaining how well the shirt fit. “This top is made with a quality, soft material that is comfortable yet breathable. [It’s] perfect for a workout,” one customer raved before sharing standout features. “I like that it is just long enough to cover your bottom. I have washed and dried a few times already and it hasn’t shrunk or faded. I may buy this in every color,” they added.

You don’t have to spend one paycheck’s worth of money on flattering and functional fitness gear. This bestselling workout top costs less than $20 and has hundreds of reviews from satisfied shoppers sharing how much they love it.

