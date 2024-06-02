Heidi Klum shared a rare snapshot of all four of her children to celebrate her 51st birthday.

“All I could wish for,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 1. The post shows all four children sitting on one side of a table opposite Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz. The pair are under a balloon announcing Klum’s age.

Though Klum has one of the most recognizable faces on Earth, some might be hard-pressed to recall the model and television hosts’ children. She shares Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with British soul singer Seal. Despite their megawatt famous family, the four children have been kept far from the spotlight.

Klum and Seal’s eldest Leni has become more of a fixture in recent years as she’s followed in her mother’s footsteps. The pair of models were spotted at the amfAR Cannes Gala in May, with Heidi having a mom moment on the party’s red carpet. After kissing Leni on the cheek and leaving behind a lipstick print, she took the time to fix her daughter’s makeup.

Related: Model Moms! A Guide to Gigi, Gisele and More Supermodels' Kids From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home. Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and Malik dated on and off beginning in 2015 before they split for good in […]

Heidi and Leni starred in a lingerie ad for Italian brand Intimissi last holiday season. The younger Klum was kept out of the modeling world until recently, with Leni revealing to Vogue Germany earlier this year that Heidi feared her taking on the family business too soon.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” she said. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

On Instagram, Heidi also shared a photo of a kiss she planted on Kaulitz, 34, during a toast. She exclusively told Us Weekly that her younger husband was “amazing” with his stepchildren.

Related: Heidi Klum's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years Heidi Klum wears the most amazing (and outrageous) Halloween costumes to her annual bash — keep scrolling to see her most unrecognizable looks

“I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges,” she shared with Us in 2022.

Klum’s ex-husband Seal told Us in 2022 that co-parenting with the supermodel can be “challenging.”

“It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all,” he said. “But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.”