Like mother, like daughter! Heidi Klum‘s daughter Helene “Leni” Boshoven Samuel made her modeling debut alongside her mom on the cover of Vogue Germany.

On Thursday, December 10, the publication dropped the January-February 2021 cover featuring the 47-year-old and the 16-year-old twinning in seriously cool color blocked suits.

Shot by Chris Colls, the mother-daughter duo was styled by editor-in-chief Christiane Arp and fashion director Nicola Knels.

The Project Runway alum celebrated the exciting cover and her daughter via Instagram. “I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are.”

The proud mom went on to explain the difficulties the young girl faced growing up as her daughter, but writes that it has made her into an impressive person she admires. “You are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goal. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place.”

She concluded the post, writing, “I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you. Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!”

Leni also took to social media to share in the excitement of her first cover “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤.”

