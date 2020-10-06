Like mother, like daughter! Kate Moss’ only child Lila Grace Moss made her fashion week debut. And no surprise, she’s already a pro.

On Tuesday, October 6, the 18-year-old hit the catwalk for Miu Miu’s spring-summer 2021 show, looking like a high-fashion mod queen. She strutted down the runway wearing two different looks. The first was a jeweled ensemble complete with a pink halter top and orange miniskirt. The second was a babydoll-style dress with a sequin-embellished top, a blue skirt and yellow bow around the waist.

“THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show,” the British beauty wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, celebrating the big event.

Kate was also 18 years old when she made her big fashion week debut at Paris Fashion Week for the Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 1992 show. The then-unknown blonde beauty hit the runway in a brocade suit with a wide-brim hat and gold platform sandals.

When talking with Vogue following the big show, Lila said that the makeup was a key detail to the whole thing. “The makeup was very natural, but with extra attention to detail — look out for the eyebrow slit.” The sophisticated yet edgy look was created by none other than British makeup mastermind Pat McGrath. As for the super cool, sleek, low pony, fellow fashion week favorite Guido Palau served as the lead hairstylist.

Lila is far from the only one following in her mother’s modeling footsteps. In fact, a lot of the big ‘90s supermodels have kids who are working in the same profession. Most notably Kaia Gerber who has become nearly as recognizable as her mom Cindy Crawford. Then again, they do look a lot alike.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber wrote in a Vogue essay in 2019. “As I get older, it happens even more and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices. I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

