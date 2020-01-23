Though fashion month isn’t quite here yet, stylish stars are stepping out for Paris’ haute couture spring-summer 2020 shows looking their absolute best. And when A-listers step out in their chicest off-duty ensembles, we can’t help but take note.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Some of the most elegant looks we’ve seen at PFW include Alicia Vikander’s adorably sophisticated number at the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry party on January 21. The fit-and-flare white skirt worked perfectly with the ruffled spaghetti strap V-neck and sparkly block-heel loafers. Then there was Sophia Bush’s sharp outfit at the Schiaparelli show on January 20, complete with a long beige overcoat.

Then there are thetop models who know exactly what to wear between shows so they were comfortable but still drop-dead gorgeous. Gigi Hadid was spotted rocking a few ultra-cool looks, but our favorite was on January 22, when she paired an oversized embroidered jacket and dark jeans with standout orange boots with a pointed heel for extra oomph.

Her sister Bella also knows how to look just as effortlessly beautiful in It-girl ensembles that only she could pull off (but we still kinda want to try). The 23-year-old looked like a rock-and-roll princess straight out of Almost Famous in a multi-textured coat with a bright yellow bag and skinny orange shades from Poppy Lissiman.

From the streets to the parties to the front rows, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity style off the runway at Paris Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2020 fashion week.