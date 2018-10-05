Kate Moss’ daughter Lila is joining the family business! Just one week ago, the 16-year-old beauty (who bares a striking resemblance to her catwalk queen mama) celebrated her birthday *and* finally joined Instagram, and now she just enjoying yet another milestone: being named the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Both Lila and Marc Jacobs took to Instagram on Thursday, October 4, to announce the exciting new partnership, which will include dedicated campaigns in Europe and around the globe. Moss said that it’s an “honor” to be the face of the brand, and Jacobs shared the sweet story of how he first met the up-and-coming model when she was just six years old.

“When I met Lila Grace for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family,” he wrote. “At just six years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent.”

The designer described how full-circle it was to be on set with both Kate and Lila for the new Marc Jacobs Beauty shoot in July considering he started working with the OG supermodel all the way back in 1993.

“It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila,” he continued, “as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis spring-summer 1993 grunge collection.”

Shot by David Sims with industry legends Diane Kendal, Guido Palau and Jin Soon Choi on hand to handle the makeup, hair and nail looks, Lila rocks the brand’s Fineliner ultra-skinny gel eye crayon in (Grape)Vine in the just-released retro-inspired image. The waterproof gel formula will debut in five limited-edition shades (including Lila’s gorge purple hue) in spring 2019, and there will be plenty more launches starring the ingenue to come.

And, if past faces of Marc Jacobs Beauty are any indication, Lila’s appointment could put her career on the fast track, as it did for previous ambassadors like Cindy Crawford’s mini-me model-of-the-moment Kaia Gerber, who was just tapped to join the YSL Beauty makeup team.

