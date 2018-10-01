Adding yet another accomplishment to her mile-long resume, Kaia Gerber has teamed up with YSL Beauty as the brand’s new makeup ambassador. The 17-year-old catwalk queen’s debut ad campaigns will be out in January 2019, but we’ve got a sneak peek at some of the fierce looks she’ll be modeling.

In the imagery, which was shot by Keith Kandell, Cindy Crawford’s mini-me rocks a shimmering metallic smokey eye with a perfectly sculpted complexion, bold brows and nude lips. Wearing a black tuxedo-inspired jacket with her bedhead waves parted down the middle, Gerber is the epitome of rock ’n’ roll glam.

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

Beginning in January, the brunette beauty will serve as the face of the luxury French brand’s Rouge Volupté Shine moisturizing lipstick, followed by campaigns for the iconic Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup,” Gerber said in a statement. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive, while being so luxurious and cool.”

With the appointment, the model-of-the-moment joins fellow celebs like YSL Beauty global makeup ambassador Zoë Kravitz (who also stars in the brand’s Black Opium fragrance campaign) and Adam Levine, the global ambassador for the new Y eau de parfum.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

Gerber shared the news by posting a pic on Instagram on Monday, October 1, with the caption “so happy to join the @yslbeauty family.” And while this may mark the beginning of her YSL Beauty relationship, the model has a history with the fashion house. Just last week, she walked in the spring-summer 2019 show in Paris, sporting a couple of looks for the fete, which was spectacularly set under the Eiffel Tower.

“Closing part one of Saint Laurent last night 🖤 @anthonyvaccarello @____arnaud____ @alastairmckimm @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis you guys never fail to bring tears to my eyes,” she captioned the snap. “I will always remember walking on water under the Eiffel Tower. my forever family @ysl thank you for creating magic!”

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s Best Mother-Daughter Style Moments

This is just one of many headlines for the model— in just a few short years, she’s already racked up her fair share of career-defining moments. She just dropped her very own ready-to-wear collection of clothing and accessories with Karl Lagerfeld, and, prior to signing on with YSL Beauty, she worked with Marc Jacobs Beauty. Oh, and she’s also walked in fashion shows and starred in print campaigns for the likes of Chloe, Fendi, Isabel Marant, Moschino, Prada, Valentino, Versace and Tom Ford — all before graduating high school!

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast “On The List” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!