We’re about to be able to smell Adam Levine’s scent for miles. Well, not in the literal sense. YSL Beauty just announced that it has tapped the Maroon 5 frontman to be the global ambassador for its new Y eau de parfum. And while the fragrance doesn’t launch until August, we’ve got a sneak peek of the sexy campaign. Happy Friday, everyone!

Shot by director Colin Tilley, The Voice coach is all kinds of rock and roll cool in the first-look pic, where he sports a fitted black t-shirt showing off his tattoos, a cropped cut and facial hair against an ombre blue sky.

When it debuts this summer, Y eau de parfum will be the newest addition to the Y fam. The original scent, Y eau de toilette, is a boldly woody blend of bergamot, sage, ginger, cedar wood and balsam fir that launched in October 2017. Adam served as the face of the U.S. digital campaign for the scent last year, but he is back for the new launch on a global scale.

“It’s incredible to be expanding my role with YSL Beauty and to be able to reach out to a global audience via a brand which I’ve always loved for its standout style and innovation,” he said in a statement. “Continuing the story of Y is important to me – it’s easy to relate to the passion and strong sense of individuality that the house of YSL imparts, but importantly it also feels right for now, for the creative generation of today.”

While we aren’t exactly sure how the new juice will differ from the OG, YSL Beauty shared that the newbie will be a “more intense rendition,” and Adam will portray a man who is adventurously pursuing his dream but “still has questions to answer.” The jury’s out on what that means, but if this photo is any indication, we have a feeling the campaign will be making it harder and harder to breathe (sorry, we had to!) because the musician looks so good.

