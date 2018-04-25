Hot mamas, indeed! Maternity swimwear has come a long way in recent years, and stars have noticed! These days it’s common to see celebs rocking maternity swimsuits and bikinis while having fun in the sun.

A few examples: Last year, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sweetly announced she was expecting her first child with Jason Statham by posing for a picture on the beach revealing her baby bump in a chevron-printed bikini. “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she captioned the pretty pic. Just days after announcing she is pregnant with her third child — a baby girl — with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson posted a poolside selfie on Instagram showing off her growing tummy in a red two-piece with the caption “a different kind of beach bod brewing.”

And there’s more where that came from! Jessie James Decker, Serena Williams, Olivia Wilde, Anne Hathaway and more stars have also gotten in on the maternity swimwear action over the years, posing for and posting pics that prove the pregnancy glow is real. Keep scrolling to see celebs showing off their baby bumps!