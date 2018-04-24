Get ready, Kim Kardashian is about to expand her KKW Fragrance collection with a scent that seems like it will be perfect for summer. The beauty mogul took to social media on Tuesday, April 24, to give fans a sneak peek of her latest scent, KKW Body, which will be available on Monday, April 30. KKW posed naked in a series of photos for the fragrance, which is inspired by her own famous figure, and needless to say, we all had a lot of questions!

While few details are confirmed about the latest launch, we do know it will be different than Kim’s previous fragrance releases. She launched KKW Fragrance in November 2017 with a gardenia-inspired trio of Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, and she followed that up with three more limited-edition scents for Valentine’s Day — KKW Fragrance KIMOJI Hearts Perfumes in Bae, Ride or Die and BFF.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Inspired Her KKW Beauty and Fragrance Business

On Twitter, a fan asked Kim if she would be keeping the tradition and releasing KKW Body as a trio, but she said this launch would be “just one scent.” Followers also speculated that the fragrance would be unisex, to which Kim replied that it is not but she hopes to “have a unisex fragrance in the future.”

So what do we know about KKW Body aside from the fact that Kim’s enviable curves will be taking center stage?

The mom of three recently shared in an interview with the Business of Fashion that she is “so proud” of her latest perfume and the scent is “so good.” She teased that the bottle will be shaped like her own body, and, on Instagram, KKW Fragrance shared a picture of two nude busts carved into beach sand that would appear to be a sneak peek of the design. It calls to mind the shapes of Jean Paul Gaultier’s famous scents.

Kourtney Kardashian Visited Congress in the Name of Clean Beauty

COMING SOON 04.30 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Apr 21, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

When it comes to the smell, Kim told BoF that she was inspired not by a place or object but by a color. She said the scent is what she thinks “golden” smells like — “even though that’s a [color] and something that’s just luminous.”

A Step-by-Step Guide to How Kim Kardashian Does Her Own Makeup

Considering KKW just got back from a fabulous bikini-clad vacation to Turks and Caicos with her sister Kourtney and the beachy imagery she’s posted on social media, it seems safe to assume there will be a summer vibe to be new scent. If Kim’s pervious fragrance launches are any indication, KKW Body will sell out in a snap and become a warm weather staple for everyone lucky enough to get their hands on a bottle!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!