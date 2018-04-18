Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!) A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

We are used to seeing the Kardashian-Jenner clan in full-on hair and makeup seemingly all the time. And while those stylish family members usually have a superstar glam squad at their beck and call, they like to show off their own beauty handiwork every once and awhile. Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 17, to post a cute selfie of her and husband Kanye West from their trip to Turks and Caicos last week. Rocking her usual #flawless face, KKW captioned the snap “Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)”

Given the amount of time Kim and her sisters have spent in a makeup chair — and knowing the story that their father famously got the three sisters makeup lessons in their teen years — we aren’t surprised the beauty mogul has picked up a trick or two along the way. But her perfectly highlighted complexion in the vacation pic could easily pass as the work of a professional.

KKW didn’t give us a how-to for recreating this specific glowy look, but we’ve been following (read: stalking) her Insta long enough to know her go-to glam routine. Earlier this year, Kim expanded her KKW Beauty line to include the “Conceal. Bake. Brighten” collection. The $80 Concealer Kit comes with a liquid concealer, baking powder, brightening powder, dual ended concealer brush and dual ended sponge-brush applicator that allow you to create a Kardashian-worthy contour in just three steps.

To coincide with the launch, Kim gave Us an inside peek at how she uses the products in her Instagram Story last month. To start, she applies the full-coverage concealer, which comes in 16 shades, under her eyes and to the high points of the face in feather-like brushstrokes.

After blending, it is time to bake (a.k.a. set), and the mom of three applies a heavy coating of the loose powder — which comes in four translucent shades depending on your skin tone — on top. Once the powder sets, KKW dusts off the excess to reveal an airbrush-like effect.

Lastly, it’s all about the brightening. Like the bake powder, the silky radiance-booster comes in four shades and can be brushed under the eyes “to create a fresh and awakened look.”

In her tropical, sun-kissed selfie, it looks like Kim added a bit of highlighter to the tops of her cheekbones and brow bones, in addition to applying a pinky lip gloss and ultra-lengthening mascara. So while we may not all be blessed with the famous family’s fabulous bone structure, at least we now know how to fake it until we make it!

