Kim Kardashian has been living it up in Turks and Caicos this week while on vacation with her sister Kourtney, and she is giving Us major beach body inspiration in the process. The mom of three has been flaunting her fit physique in teeny tiny bikinis that are right in line with what promise to be summer 2018’s biggest swimwear trends: the sexy string and the ‘90s-inpsired square-neck. After lounging on the beach in a red Chanel triangle top and tie bottom, the beauty mogul opted for throwback square-neck tops and high-cut bottoms in anything-but-basic black and hot pink. Whether you’re looking to show some serious skin in a string bikini or want a more athletic style, take your summer swim cues from Kim K. Keep scrolling to see our favorite bikinis!