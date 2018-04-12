Kim Kardashian was enjoying some spring break fun in the sun with older sister Kourtney in Turks and Caicos this week. And in addition to serving up major bikini body #goals, the mom of three gave Us summer mani/pedi inspiration. KKW traded her usually neutral nail colors (she’s written about the “low key” glamour of OPI’s Samoan Sand and Essie’s Sandy Beach on her app) for a neon yellow polish that was perfect for her island getaway. On her Instagram Story, the mom of three shared a pic of her toes in the sand with the caption “neon nails for vacay!!!”

We are all about a bright pedicure — especially for a trip to the beach — and with warmer weather fast approaching, the beauty mogul’s polish choice will likely soon be a spring/summer nail trend. While a true highlighter yellow shade can be hard to nail down (no pun intended), manicurists often recommend applying a coat of white polish under dayglow hues to prevent streaking and boost brightness. As KKW proved, such colors look especially fab against sun-kissed skin, but they also help to add a pop of color to any ensemble, so we will be taking cues of Mrs. Kanye West on our next trip to the nail salon. Keep scrolling to see our favorite neon yellow nail polishes!