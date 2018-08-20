Kaia Gerber is about to add designer to her resume. The 16-year-old model is teaming up with Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld on a line of ready-to-wear and accessories for his eponymous brand. The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection will drop on Friday, August 31, and we have a few details ahead of the launch. Read on for the scoop!

How’s Gerber feeling about the partnership? “I have loved being a part of the creative process and working with Karl is a dream,” she wrote in a statement on the brand’s website. “I’ve always thought that he’s a genius, so it’s amazing that he’s shown me some of his trade. It has given me a new appreciation for how hard designers work, and how much creativity and thought goes into every collection.”

Gerber and Lagerfeld’s relationship goes way back, with the model opening Chanel shows and appearing in the French fashion house’s ad campaigns, but this is the first time they’ve worked together on his personal line.

Calling to mind the multi-season collab between Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger, the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection will feature contemporary clothing, footwear, sunglasses and jewelry that, according to WWD, works for both day and night and pays homage to Lagerfeld’s Parisian roots and Gerber’s southern California aesthetic.

That means the line is packed with fashion-forward athleisurewear, like wetsuit-inspired bodysuits, hoodies, tees and biker jackets featuring the graphic Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia logo, in addition to sporty chic racing stripe-adorned tuxedo jackets, metallic skirts and cozy knitwear. On the accessories front, expect bedazzled handbags, thigh-high socks, pageboy caps and flatform sneakers.

In the campaign images, Gerber and Lagerfeld pose for black and white photos shot in the famed designer’s 7L studio in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. But the look book has a much more laid-back, SoCal vibe with Gerber modeling her wares on a beach in L.A.

While there is no word yet on the price points, the entire line will be available on Karl.com, plus a yet-to-be-announced retail partner, at the end of August (read: mark your calendar now!).

