Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger closed out Milan Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week with a bang on Sunday, February 25, presenting their fourth and final Tommy x Gigi see now, buy now collection in front of a packed audience of thousands. The massive convention center space was designed to look like an indoor race track, with F1 cars lining the runway and models taking to the catwalk in racing-inspired designs that gave modern athleisurewear a fashion-forward upgrade. The Spring 2018 line was inspired by Hilfiger’s “love of motor sports” and Hadid’s “fast-paced lifestyle.”

As has become custom in the two-year, four-season-long collaboration between Hadid and Hilfiger, big logos, retro sportswear and heritage pieces were found throughout the collection that is now available for purchase. On the runway, Hadid and her fellow models — including sister Bella Hadid — sported graphic dresses, sexy leather looks, striped swimsuits and preppy jeans, skirts and tops. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!