With New York, London and Milan in the books, the final leg of Fashion Month is finally upon Us with celebs heading to the City of Light for the grand finale of the biannual shows: Paris Spring-Summer 2019 Fashion Week. And you better believe stars will be showing off their très chic style both on and off the runway.

Kicking things off in the most spectacular way on Monday, September 24, Dior staged a modern dance performance (literally!) as models walked the runway in ballerina-inspired tulle gowns, leotards and lace-up shoes. Blake Lively, Melissa Benoist, Shailene Woodley and more were on hand for the fête in intricately layered ensembles that were all sorts of fall outfit #goals. And the star-studded style only continued from there.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity street style and front row fashion from Paris Fashion Week!