The spring-summer 2019 New York Fashion Week runways were filled with warm weather-ready wares like chic sundresses and beachy accessories that have Us dreaming of next year’s long weekends at the beach, but there were also some seriously stunning beauty looks that are simple to re-create IRL. The best part? You don’t actually have to wait until next spring to give them a try.

From the fresh-faced models at Tome to the ‘70s-inspired smokey eyes at Tom Ford, the modern red lip at Rebecca de Ravenel to the fierce pink mascara at Ulla Johnson, the NYFW shows were filled with fun makeup ideas to upgrade your daytime and night-out routine. And in the hair category, the rose-adorned tresses at Rodarte are perfect for walking down the aisle or just jazzing up a simple ‘do, while the “just of the shower”-inspired locks at Proenza Schouler solve all our time-strapped hair woes.

Keep scrolling to see the top hair and makeup trends from spring-summer 2019 NYFW!