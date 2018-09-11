Kaia Gerber is here with the answer to your second-day hair woes. At the Proenza Schouler spring-summer 2019 NYFW show on Monday, September 10, models walked the runway with tousled, slicked-back ‘dos that are perfect for looking pulled together in a flash apres-gym or adding some style to strands that are overdue for a wash (i.e. the state of our mane on most days).

To complement the tiered dresses and slouchy separates on the catwalk, celeb hairstylist Holli Smith loosely combed back models’ tresses for a just “out of the shower” effect that highlighted the ladies’ individual hair texture and the contemporary nature of the collection. While post-shower hair eventually dries and parts, Smith and her team used Oribe styling products and the Dyson Supersonic dryer on dry hair (!) to fake the wet look.

To start, the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray was applied from roots to ends on dry hair to create piecey texture and give a bit of shine. The locks were then brushed back — taking special care to sculpt the strands around the ear for a more polished finish.

After misting a bit of water at the crown of the head to help activate the thickening spray and keep strands looking glossy (for models with hair that needed a bit more hold, the Oribe Gel Serum was also applied at the root), it was time to take a break — seriously!

Models transitioned to the makeup chair for 10 minutes in order to give the molded style a chance to dry and set, and, if you’re trying it at home, the pause is the ideal time to get dressed, brush your teeth, make some coffee — whatever you need to do.

To finish things off, the hairstylists added the diffuser attachment to their Dyson Supersonic professional dryers (not to worry, there is an equally fab non-pro version, too!) and worked through the strands on low heat to enhance the texture and shine.

Et voila! You have all but ensured bad hair days are a thing of the past.

