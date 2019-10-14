Kaia Gerber On Looking Just Like Her Mom Cindy Crawford





Kaia Gerber and her mom Cindy Crawford are always turning heads when it comes to their twinning style moments, from look-alike ensembles to their flawlessly natural beauty. But according to Gerber, she didn’t always see the resemblance.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s Best Mother-Daughter Style Moments

In an essay for Vogue’s November issue, the 18-year-old shared how much she loves working in the same field as her mother, even when they are compared.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” she wrote. “As I get older, it happens even more and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices.”

She continues that while she didn’t see it before, now she gets it. “I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

The two have been spotted out and about more often lately, mimicking one another’s looks ranging from buttoned-up fall jackets with ‘Vogue’ magazines in hand to sexy red carpet cutout gowns. She even covered the ‘British Vogue’ October issue looking just like her mom with a mole and all.

However, one of our favorites double-takes has to be when Gerber pulled out Crawford’s 1992 MTV Video Music Awards Versace dress to wear for her 18th birthday on Friday, September 6. Though they opted for different bottoms, with Gerber in a leather miniskirt, the corset and belt-buckle bodice was nearly identical.

With all this to consider, Gerber writes that it isn’t looking like the ‘90s supermodel that she takes as a compliment so much as when people say she acts like her mom.

“Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through,” she writes. “And that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!