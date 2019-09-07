



Like looking in a mirror! Kaia Gerber took a page out of her mother Cindy Crawford’s style book while celebrating her 18th birthday in New York City.

Gerber stepped out on Friday, September 6, in an updated version of Crawford’s 1992 MTV Video Music Awards wardrobe. The 53-year-old supermodel wore a black, strappy, sheer top, black pants and black heels for the show 27 years ago. She finished her look off with teased half-up, half-down hair.

Crawford’s mini-me turned the ensemble into a lace top (featuring the black straps), leather skirt and over-the-knee, gladiator heels. Gerber also exaggerated the hairstyle into a voluminous, cropped ‘do.

She rang in the occasion at The Edition Hotel in New York City. Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were, of course, in attendance at the soiree. The catwalk icon sported a gold jumpsuit with matching heels and beaded wig. They later hit up Paradise Club, where the birthday girl was serenaded and presented with a cake.

Crawford, who also shares son Presley, 20, with Rande, 57, paid tribute to her youngest child on Tuesday, September 3 — her actual birthday. “From this to THIS in the blink of an eye!” she captioned two Instagram photos of her daughter as a child and while modeling. “Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead!”

Kaia has made a habit out of drawing inspiration from her famous mom. The duo frequently sport coordinating outfits, whether they mean to twin or not.

Crawford pointed out just how much her daughter resembles her when the then 16-year-old received her high school yearbook in November 2017. The former compared the shots, writing via Instagram at the time, “School pics, now and then.”

Kaia made her mark on the October 2019 cover of British Vogue earlier this month. She called the milestone “the best birthday present.”

