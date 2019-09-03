



Kaia Gerber has always had the same beauty and grace as her mom, Cindy Crawford. But on the British Vogue October issue, she looks more like the ‘90s icon than ever.

On Tuesday, September 3, the 19-year-old posted the magazine cover on her Instagram feed to celebrate and share the striking image, which happened to be released on the same day as her birthday!

“Thank you @edward_enninful for the best birthday present,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And to everyone involved.”

Shot by legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the Calvin Klein model stuns in a Maison Valentino silk jumpsuit with a Valentino Garavani silk headscarf and oversized statement earrings that look like pieces of coral.

As much as we admire the whole ensemble, it’s really her makeup that gave Us major Crawford flashbacks. The look was created by celeb favorite Pat McGrath and featured perfectly brushed and arched brows as well as a small beauty mark that sat underneath the right side of her lip.

Of course, the 53-year-old matriarch was made famous thanks to a similar freckle that sits above the top left side of her lip. So while it’s not identical to her mom’s mark, it’s clear the teen is paying homage to the legend.

In a sneak peek excerpt of the accompanying cover story, the up-and-coming model opened up about her personal life and dating habits.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t,” she told the publication. “But I’m not losing hope in all love forever.”

She went on to clarify that the reason she doesn’t need anyone is because of a … game?

“I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs,” she said. “When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70 year old woman.” To each his own.

