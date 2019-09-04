



Uh oh! Ariana Grande is not happy with Forever 21 and she’s taking legal action.

On the heels of the news that the company may be filing for bankruptcy, the “Thank U, Next” singer filed a lawsuit against the affordable clothing brand in Los Angeles on Monday, September 2, over a recently-launched social media campaign that looks just like Grande’s “7 Rings” music video. The complaint claims that the brand used the singer’s “name, images, likeness and music” to sell clothing, which infringed on her copyrights.

Featuring a brunette model that is nearly identical to the Grammy Award-winning artist with her hair tied up into a long pony, the campaign’s art design also looks very similar thanks to its pink-tint.

“The resemblance is uncanny and Forever 21’s intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms. Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products and was affiliated with Forever 21,’ the lawsuit claims according to Canadian Global News.

She is seeking $10 million in damages.

This copycat campaign came after the brand attempted to work with the 25-year-old. The Hollywood Reporter noted, Grande’s representatives rejected the company’s offer to work together as it was not enough money to compensate Grande, whose market value is “well into six figures” as her attorney, Daniel Petrocelli pointed out in the document.

“Rather than pay for that right as the law requires,” the document reads. “The defendants simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019.”

The retail company responded in a statement on Tuesday. “Forever 21 does not comment on pending litigation as per company policy,” the statement read. “That said, while we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years. We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future.”

