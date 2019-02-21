Man, has it been a busy week for the Kardashians. With all the Khloé–Tristan–Jordyn cheating drama, we almost forgot that Kim Kardashian kicked it off in a barely-there dress for the Hollywood Beauty Awards, which was quickly ripped off fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova. After taking to Instagram on February 19 to blast copycat clothing brands, she’s now taking legal action against another retailer.

Hollywood Reported reported on February 20 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has filed a lawsuit against fast fashion brand Missguided for damages no less than 10 million. She claims that the company is using her image and name — without permission or compensation — to promote and elicit sales.

As one of the most famous women in the world, she is a prime target but she’s hardly alone. Hollywood Reporter wrote that her lawyer Michael Kump also pointed out that the brand’s Instagram feed also copies styles worn by Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Cardi B.

She claims that the brand is known for copying buzzy looks the celebrities wear quickly recreating them within days or even hours and reselling that originally look for a fraction of the cost.

“Missguided does not merely replicate the looks of these celebrities as seen on red carpets, in paparazzi photos, and in social media posts,” Krump said to the Hollywood Reporter. “Missguided systematically uses the names and images of Kardashian and other celebrities to advertise and spark interest in its website and clothing.”

Fashion Nova’s dress is only one example of this situation. Kump specifically points to a gold look that Kim Instagrammed Kanye had created for her. Missguidded then boasted on Instagram shortly after that a copycat design would be ready within a few days. “Missguided purposefully inserted Kardashian’s Instagram username (@kimkardashian) into its post to capitalize on her celebrity status and social media following in promoting the sale of its upcoming product,” Kump wrote.

As much as we love affordable fashion, it’s great to see Kim protecting the creative right of designers like her husband.

