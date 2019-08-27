



Busy Philipps is not going to let anyone tell her how to feel about her skin.

On Monday, August 26, the 40-year-old late-night host took to Instagram Stories to clap back at one woman who commented on Philipps’ skin.

“Some woman wrote a mean post to me about how she’s got to ‘keep it real’ and needed to let me know that it’s ironic that I have an Olay commercial cause my skin is terrible,” the Dawson’s Creek actress wrote in Monday night’s post.

But because she’s a hero, it didn’t seem to phase the mom of two much at all. She responded, “TBH, my skin is f—ing amazing and always has been.” She went on to point out that she has yet to get any Botox or filler, acknowledging that for her age that’s pretty darn impressive. Especially for someone whose career is in front of the camera.

However, she did say that she picks at her skin from time to time. “I do pick cause of stress,” she wrote. “And I am sometimes not kind to myself in stories about how I look.”

Thanks to this little mishap though she’s taking note for more self-love in the future. “I will take that note and remember to speak about myself like I’m my own best friend,” she wrote. “My own best friend with beautiful skin.”

This may have been the end for her journey of self-love and skin, however it wasn’t the end of her clap-back.

She also went on to say, “Also, FYI you never need to ‘keep it real’ for me ‘cause that’s mostly just code for ‘I need to say some mean sh-t to you under the guise of keeping it real’ and I’m not here for mean sh-t.”

